Now Playing How to Survive the This Is Us Summer Hiatus

The cast and crew of This Is Us is officially back at work for Season 2!

Sterling K. Brown and series creator Dan Fogelman both posted photos to their social media accounts on Tuesday to commemorate being back to work, thank goodness! After a brief moment of being freakin' ecstatic that our fave show is back in production to deliver the emotional goodness, we couldn't help but notice a few key clues about what's coming in the first episode of Season 2! Don't look at us like that, that's what this show does to us.

Exhibit one: Sterling's photo

BACK TO WORK, BABY!!!!!!!! #thisisus A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Look how happy everyone is! More importantly, look at Milo Ventimiglia's beard! That bad boy is healthy, which means we're looking at going back to happier times for Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) when the season returns, considering full-beard Jack belongs in the late '70s and early '80s.

Dan Fogelman's twitpic helps us get even more specific. The show will be visiting the birth of the twins and Randall's adoption at least once more.

This is a photo of the dailies from the first day of filming, featuring Rebecca and Jack in his trusty denim jacket staring into the window of the nursery. Thanks again to the beard and Jack's wardrobe, we feel pretty safe in assuming the first episode's flashbacks will go back to the days immediately following Rebecca's traumatic delivery.

This is important for a few reasons. First of all, Season 1 left off with Jack and Rebecca separating after a no-holds barred, blowout fight. Going back to the '80s in the first episode means fans probably won't see the immediate resolution of that fight or what happens to their marriage until at least Episode 2. Be prepared to wait, guys.

On the bright side, perhaps we'll see how Jack convinced Rebecca to adopt Randall so soon after losing their own son? That could be a great segue to adult Randall (Brown) trying to convince Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) into adopting a third child of their own. Everyone wants Randall to get to adopt!

What do you think of the first photos from the This Is Us Season 2 set?

This Is Us Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.