Sterling K. Brown confirmed to E! Online at the NBC Upfronts red carpet on Monday that This Is Us fans will not only learn how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies in the next season, but they'll also see how it unfolds.

"I know we'll find out how Jack dies and I know we'll see it," the actor promised "Don't cry yet! I can't tell you exactly when it will happen... It will happen this season."

Say what now?! Fans already know when Jack dies -- sometime when the Big 3 are in their early teens -- and were expecting to find out more details at the end of Season 1, but ended up a little disappointed. In the finale, the show turned in a different direction and threw Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) marriage into jeopardy as the Season 1 cliffhanger, raising even more questions about how Jack ultimately meets his fate.

Teasing that fans will finally get the answers they want is a good strategy for NBC who just made the bold decision to move This Is Us to Thursday nights, where it will most likely compete against ABC's TGIT lineup. This Is Us also nabbed the coveted post-Super Bowl spot on February 4.

What are your theories on how Jack ultimately dies, and are you ready to see it unfold?

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.