This Is Us will be ending its sophomore effort pretty early this TV season.

The Tuesday drama will wrap up Season 2 on Tuesday, March 13 at 9/8c on NBC, the network announced on Thursday. This isn't too unusual. Last year the hit show ended on March 14, thanks to the season's shorter 18-episode order.

The network and show creator Dan Fogelman voted at the beginning of this TV season to keep This Is Us on Tuesday nights so the show could run more new episodes consecutively with only a break for the holidays, rather than move the show to Thursdays which would prolong the season but inevitably keep fans waiting through NBC's run of Thursday night football and other scheduling breaks.

This Is Us's exit from the NBC schedule makes room for Jason Katims' (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) new drama Rise. The new show about a high school drama teacher trying to reinvigorate his students' desire to perform will debut at 10/9c after the This Is Us Season 2 finale, before slipping into the 9/8c slot on March 21.

NBC also announced the premiere date for Good Girls. The dramedy from former Shondaland executive producer Jenna Bans about three suburban moms who bite off more than they can chew when they rob a local grocery store will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 at 10/9c, following the spring premiere of The Voice with new judge Kelly Clarkson.