Now Playing This Is Us Cast Tells Us Which Season 1 Scenes Made Them Cry

At this point, practically everyone knows that you don't sit down to watch an episode of This Is Us without a full box of Kleenex at the ready. Practically every episode has at least one intensely emotional moment, which kind of makes this show emotional terrorism in the best way.

We were curious if the cast felt these scenes tugging on their heartstrings as well though, so we asked which moments in Season 1 made them tear up most.

Predictably, they're all just as big of crybabies as we are.

Fall TV 2017-18: All the New Shows

"There are as many moments for the audience that get you that get me and all of us as well," Milo Ventimiglia says.

"Any time you see Rebecca and Jack together, and he tells her how much he loves her," Justin Hartley says, "Or she tells him how great he is and how much she's fighting for them -- it's just -- I can't even talk about it!"

From Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) doing pushups with Randall (Lonnie Chavis) on his back to the painful goodbye from William (Ron Cephas Jones) before he passed away, the cast pretty much hit all the most vulnerable parts of the show's first season. At least it's nice to know that we're not the only ones suffering here.

This Is Us returns Tuesdays this fall at 9/8c on NBC.