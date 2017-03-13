Now Playing This Is Us Stars Want You to Be Prepared for the Season 1 Finale

Obviously, the big question on every This Is Us viewer's mind ahead of the Season 1 finale airing Tuesday is if Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) goes to meet his maker after binge drinking and hopping into his car to drive.

But it's a near certainty that this episode won't show us exactly how Jack dies -- although the cast has warned us to get prepared for yet another emotionally wrenching tale. What we can count on is one of This Is Us' standard flashbacks -- and according to a page from a script obtained by Entertainment Weekly, we're going way back to learn how Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) met.

In the script, a 28-year-old Jack does some mechanical work on a 1967 Chevelle for an older lady, Mrs. Peabody, and she volunteers to set him up with her best friend's granddaughter. ("A total knockout," Mrs. Peabody says.) Jack protests at first and then, well, the rest is history.

What else do we learn in the last episode of Season 1? We find out that Jack was a mechanic during a stint in Vietnam, and we get to see what his other bare cheeks look like: after famously showing his derriere in the first episode, Milo Ventimiglia is without his beard in the finale.

This is Us' Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, March 14 at 9/8c on NBC.