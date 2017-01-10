[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]

This Is Us left fans with their jaws on the floor after Toby (Chris Sullivan) suffered a heart attack in the final moments of the fall finale. He had just flown across the country to declare his love to Kate (Chrissy Metz), but the couple only had a couple of hours together before he was rushed to the hospital and flatlined on the operating table.

Fans found out at the top of the winter premiere Tuesday night that Toby survives his initial surgery, but complications lay ahead. The heart attack was from a small arrhythmia that doctors recommended surgery to fix. Toby originally resisted the surgery, though Kate was adamant he should have it because medication wouldn't guarantee that he would not have not heart attack.

The show didn't pull a fast one and kill Toby after the surgery either. In fact, he and Kate told each other they were in love and confessed they want to spend the rest of the rest of their lives together. So maybe we should get ready to hear wedding bells?

This Is Us





However, it may be William (Ron Cephas Jones) that the audience needs to worry about. His cancer has progressed and he asked Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to take him off of chemo because it only makes him sicker. The decision forced the father and son to have a blunt conversation about William's life expectancy and where he thought he should die. It was one of the most emotionally heart-tugging scenes of the episode and proved why Brown is one of the most captivating actors to watch on the show.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia love kissing each other on-screen

The episode also revealed a dark part of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) past. We already knew that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) had a less than ideal upbringing, but Jack grew up with an abusive father whom he had to defend his mother against. It turns out that his jerk of a father is what inspired Jack to be the the dad that everyone has come to love.

The scary thing about the flashback is that Moore and Ventimiglia have already warned TVGuide.com that some of Jack's past would come back to haunt him in future episodes, and that the audience would learn of dark skeletons in his closet. Is it possible that we could see Jack inherit a temper like his father? We can't imagine that he'd ever intimidate Rebecca or his kids the way his father did to him, but it's possible that Jack's drinking leads to an anger that makes Rebecca uncomfortable -- and could potentially begin her path to marrying Miguel (Jon Huertas).

This Is Us: Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore want you to give Miguel a chance

We have some time to worry about those fears, though, because in the flashbacks of this episode, the triplets were still in the womb and Jack was still the most perfect husband that anyone could ask for. After finding out that he and Rebecca were expecting three babies instead of one, the couple quickly realized they were, at least financially, in way over their heads. It seemed that the only way they could make money was to move in with Rebecca's family, but to save Rebecca from being miserable, Jack sucked up his pride and went back to his father to get a loan so they could afford a place of their own.

This Is Us returns to its regular timeslot at 9/8c next Tuesday on NBC.