[Warning! The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us!Read at your own risk!]

It looks like another Pearson will be arriving soon!

Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "Still There," delivered another big twist as the final moments revealed Kate (Chrissy Metz) isn't going on a dieting spiral but is actually pregnant. Up until that point, the episode purposefully led us to believe she was becoming more obsessive about her weight, potentially even resorting to quick-fix diet supplements, but it turns out that Kate is expecting and just hasn't told anyone.

Kate is 37 and very overweight. This means her pregnancy comes with more risks than for your "normal" expecting mother. She went to the pharmacy to pick up the vitamins her OB/GYN recommended to help make sure the baby stays on track, which indicates that at least part of Kate is happy about this news, even if she's been keeping it a secret.

But why would she keep something this huge on the down low? She usually tells her twin brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) everything, and she should know that her fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan) will be over the moon about having a baby with Kate. He's been very adamant about the fact that he wants everything involved with building a life with her. Plus, he seems like he could almost be a Jack-level type of dad just by the way he's shown his affection for Kate.

We already know that Kate is worried about being able to carry the baby to term. That much is obvious by her interaction with her doctor, so maybe she doesn't want to tell anyone until she knows the pregnancy is real and plausible. Of course, there are other options too. She and Toby have postponed their wedding until they get to know each other better. Is Kate really ready to throw a kid in to the mix? It's also hard to focus on your fledgling singing career if you're trying to raise a newborn as well. As for Kevin, he's got enough on his plate between his movie, his injury and trying to maintain a long distance relationship. Not telling him could be part of Kate's quest for "twindependence."

Secrecy within the series aside, the pregnancy reveal is a temporary relief for fans who were worried she was falling into a dieting blackhole. It also puts her trajectory in a more positive direction, at least in regards to moving forward with building her life. But a pregnancy could also compound Kate's complex about her weight. The good news is, that is a battle she and Toby can fight together, as soon as she tells him what's going on.

We'll see how long she can keep the secret. Who wants to bet that if she and Toby have a son they'll name him Jack?

This Is Us continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.