It's Tuesday and Halloween, which means that we're getting a Pearson family Halloween on This Is Us, and as usual, the show doesn't disappoint.
This year the show is traveling back to Halloween of 1990 and the Pearsons are all set for trick-or-treating and decked out to the max. Kevin (Parker Bates) is going as a homeless bum. Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) is "pretty" Sandy from Grease and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) is Bad era Michael Jackson.
Meanwhile, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are going for the ultimate vintage couples costume with Sonny and Cher. It turns out there really isn't a kind of facial hair that doesn't suit Jack's face.
Of course, there's nothing cuter than a family photo. The Pearsons all posed together to serve you up some Halloween '90s realness.
The tricks and treating and drama goes down tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c on NBC.