Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

It's Tuesday and Halloween, which means that we're getting a Pearson family Halloween on This Is Us, and as usual, the show doesn't disappoint.

This year the show is traveling back to Halloween of 1990 and the Pearsons are all set for trick-or-treating and decked out to the max. Kevin (Parker Bates) is going as a homeless bum. Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) is "pretty" Sandy from Grease and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) is Bad era Michael Jackson.

Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates and Mackenzie Hancsicsak, This Is Us Photo: NBC, Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Meanwhile, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are going for the ultimate vintage couples costume with Sonny and Cher. It turns out there really isn't a kind of facial hair that doesn't suit Jack's face.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, This Is Us Photo: NBC, Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Of course, there's nothing cuter than a family photo. The Pearsons all posed together to serve you up some Halloween '90s realness.

This Is Us Mega Buzz: One of Your Most Burning Questions Will Be Answered

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates and Mackenzie Hancsicsak, This Is Us Photo: NBC, Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The tricks and treating and drama goes down tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c on NBC.