NBC's This Is Us struck a chord with fans even before it premiered last fall, racking up millions of views on YouTube for its Season 1 trailer alone.

But as the first season progressed, viewers of all walks of life found countless storylines to relate to, from Kate's (Chrissy Metz) weight-loss journey to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) reconnecting with, and then losing, his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones).

At NBC's upfront presentation Monday, Brown introduced a never-before-seen video in which members of the cast secretly listened in as fans shared their stories of connecting with the show -- and then surprised said fans.

"We are as moved and inspired by our fans as they are by our show," Brown said Monday. "We are humbled the world has embraced us to such a degree."

Check out the video to see how it all played out. (As you might expect, there were lots of tears.)

This Is Us returns for its second season this fall, and is moving to Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.