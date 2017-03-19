Now Playing This Is Us: Milo Ventimiglia Definitely Wants Jack and Rebecca to Make Up

It was the fight heard 'round the world.

This Is Us' first season finale concluded with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) marriage in jeopardy after a major argument over the latter's singing career sent Jack walking out the door. Knowing that he is fated to die within months of the fight, the finale left fans wondering if this is the end of their new favorite TV couple's marriage or if there's still hope for them to make up before he passes.

While it will be months before those questions are answered, This Is Us fans can take comfort in the fact that Ventimiglia is also hoping for a swift reunion for Jack and Rebecca.

"I think no matter what I can dream up, it's not going to be as good as what [creator] Dan Fogelman and the writers are going to come up with for Jack and Rebecca [in] Season 2," Ventimiglia told TVGuide.com on the red carpet for This Is Us' panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles over the weekend. "For this great love story that they do have, I'm excited for them to get back together."

Aw, he's a romantic! It's only taken one season for Jack and Rebecca to reach the hall of fame for fan favorite TV couples -- drawing more than one comparison between their relationship and Friday Night Lights' Coach (Kyle Chandler) and Tami (Connie Britton) Taylor. Ventimiglia knows that Jack and Rebecca have to overcome hurdles, but he doesn't want to see them end their love story the way the finale left them.

"Nobody wants to see mom and dad break up. Everyone has their fights and challenges, but at the end of the day, you want mom and dad back together, so that's what I'm fighting for too," he said.

Fingers crossed these two lovebirds can get it together next season.

This Is Us Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.