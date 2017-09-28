Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

This Is Us' first season solidified Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) as one of the best TV dads ever. But unfortunately, it doesn't seem like we're going to get much of a rose-tinted view of Jack this year, as the writers plan to demystify his beyond reproach reputation.

"I think you'll find that we're going to break down the superhero that is Jack a little bit and get to know the real man underneath," executive producer K.J. Steinberg told TV Guide. "He's still the all-time favorite father in America, we won't tarnish that, but he gets a bit more real."

Knowing what we know now -- that a fire at the Pearson house is likely what killed Jack -- we've got a sneaking suspicion that Jack's drinking could still be to blame for his untimely demise.

Seeing a more real version of Jack this year means seeing him at his highs and his lows, and the lows for an alcoholic can often be destructive and even dangerous. If we're going to see him backslide this season, there's a fair chance that Jack was the one to start that fire because he still hadn't kicked the habit.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.