If you want to celebrate Father's Day with a fictional dad, you should do it with the best on on TV -- Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) from This Is Us.

From the pilot episode of the NBC drama when Jack decided he wouldn't let the death of his newborn son stop him from bringing three kids home from the hospital to every pep talk he ever gives the Big Three, Jack Pearson is one of the most motivational characters on TV.

TVGuide.com combed through the This Is Us freshman season to pick out the very best of Jack's best dad moments to celebrate our favorite TV patriarch. There's his "I want you to stand out" speech he gave Randall (Lonnie Chavis) in "Career Days" and him learning how to vogue to make Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) feel better when all of her friends ditched her 10th birthday party. Of course, we couldn't make a best Jack moments video without a cameo from "Pilgrim Rick."

There are so many heartfelt moments on this show, particularly with Jack showcasing how much he loves his family. What are your favorites?

This Is Us returns Tuesdays this fall on NBC.