Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Now Playing What Happened to Jack on This Is Us?

It looks like things are about to get even more dramatic and complicated on the acclaimed (and complicated) NBC hit This is Us.

Hari Dhillon (Law & Order: SVU) is joining the cast as a "workplace rival" of Randall's (Sterling K. Brown), TVLine reports. The announcement of Dhillon's casting comes fresh off the show's three Golden Globe nominations.

Randall's storyline has largely centered so far on his personal and family issues. We do know that Randall's job is trading commodity futures based on weather patterns, so with a rival cropping up at work we can confidently predict storms ahead!

Your favorite show of 2016 Is...

In addition to his guest role as Attorney Varma on SVU Hari Dhillon has also been featured on Madam Secretary and The Mentalist. He also played surgeon Michael Spence for seven years on the UK drama Holby City.

This Is Us has enjoyed a great deal of critical praise and has admirable ratings in its debut season, managing to build on its lead-in from NBC's ratings juggernaut The Voice. NBC extended the Season 1 order to 18 episodes shortly after the show premiered.

This Is Us returns with new episodes in January.