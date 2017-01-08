Now Playing What Happened to Jack on This Is Us?

Sorry Alexis Bledel, Mandy Moore has won over Milo Ventimiglia's on-screen heart.

The This Is Us star told E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet that he's stoked to be Moore's favorite on-screen kiss -- and the feeling is mutual! "I respect and I appreciate that [I'm her favorite] and she is mine," he said. "It's one of those things, like, your current girlfriend, you have to say 'She's the best.'"

Ventimiglia added that he's happy to be at the top of Moore's list, especially considering her list of past smooches (which includes Shane West and Erik von Detten). "She may have had some steamy ones in the past, but I thank you Mandy for saying I'm the best. Right back at you!"

Ventimiglia and Moore are both in attendance at the 74th Annual Golden Globes to support This Is Us, which is nominated for Best Drama Series. Moore also scored a nomination along with her co-star Chrissy Metz for Supporting Actress.

This Is Us returns from winter hiatus on Tuesday, at 10/9c on NBC.