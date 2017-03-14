This Is Us fans might have to wait a little longer after tonight's Season 1 finale to learn the full truth about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

On Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel asked Ventimiglia whether Tuesday's season finale would finally reveal all the answers about Jack's death, to which the actor coyly responded: "I mean, maybe, maybe not."

"The one thing that you do know is that Jack is dead and everybody's fascinated with knowing how and when and why," Ventimiglia continued. "The thing that I keep thinking about, or keep talking about to people, is, worry about how he's living, why he's living. Those are the moments. You don't want to focus on a death. You want to focus on his life and his kids."

Unfortunately for Ventimiglia, it's unlikely fans will shift their focus for now.



"This is your way of telling people you're not gonna learn anything tomorrow night, right?" Kimmel said with a laugh.

It looks like we'll have to wait until the This Is Us final airs Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC to find out.