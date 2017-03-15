[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season finale of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]

This Is Us' Season 1 finale showed Kate (Chrissy Metz) digging through crates of her mom's stuff, feeling some grief for the life Rebecca (Mandy Moore) could have had as a professional singer. Though the bulk of the last episode of the season dealt with her parents' imploding marriage in flashbacks, one of the final scenes has present-day Kate telling Toby (Chris Sullivan) she wants to be a singer.

So exactly what kind of vibe would Kate be going for as a singer in Season 2? TVGuide.com caught up with Metz at the Season 1 finale in Los Angeles to find out.

"I think she's got a little soul in her. She likes some throwback, Motown stuff," Metz said. "I know for me, I love every genre of music. I'm excited to see where they're going to go with it."

Metz said she's had vocal lessons and has always wanted to sing, so Kate's new turn will be right up her alley.

Whatever style Kate chooses, her co-star/on-screen beau Chris Sullivan said we should expect Toby to support her all the way. "I think it's great," he told TVGuide.com. "I think [Toby] responds very well when she says what she wants and goes after it." (Aw! Isn't that so Toby?)

If you think some duets might be on the horizon though, don't hold your breath.

"It would start to get pretty ridiculous if everyone on the show starts singing," Sullivan added, pointing out that Kate will now join Rebecca, William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in pursuing music in one way or another. "I know we can, but it would end up being some kind of Partridge Family situation."