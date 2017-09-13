This Is Us premiered last year and we fell in love with it. It made us sad sometimes, but we loved spending time with it, just being in its presence. And the thing about This Is Us is that it's a rare show that feels like it loves us back.

And now we have confirmation that it does, in the form of a video love letter to fans. It's a very clever, very sweet video narrated by star Milo Ventimiglia where the show is a lover writing to its beau, the audience, on their one-year anniversary.

"We met last September. A friend told you about me, said we'd be a good match," Ventimiglia says over a slideshow of Pearson family photos. "You were looking for something different, something new. I happened to be in the right place at the right time. You liked my sensitive side, and I loved that you cared about me. Little by little, we got to know each other. We'd meet every week, same time, same place. I'd surprise you with something new. You'd always listened, understood. Sometimes laughing with me, sometimes crying. I knew you saw my heart and cherished it.

"It's been a whirlwind of ups and downs this past year, and we've had each other's backs every step of the way," he continues. "Without you, I wouldn't be who I am today. and it concludes with Ventimiglia saying, "You mean a lot to me. I'm looking forward to our next year together, sharing more of me with you. I hope you feel the same, because in the end, this isn't about me, this isn't about you. This is us."

Aww, we love you too, This Is Us!

This Is Us returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.