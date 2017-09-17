Now Playing This Is Us Season 2 First Look: Lessons Learned

Sunday night was going to be a big one for the cast and crew of This Is Us whether they won big or not.

After winning Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend for Gerald McRaney, This Is Us also picked up a win for Sterling K. Brown in the Lead Actor in a Drama category.

It's not a night with This Is Us unless the tears start flowing though, and for that we turn to social media. It's true that the cast is like one big family on and off the set, so they treated fans to their Emmys prep and award show shenanigans on their social media feeds. Check out how Emmys night went from their perspective.

Mandy Moore looked flawless getting ready for the show.

My Emmy look wouldn't be complete without an @essie mani! Loving the chic design using essie's muchi muchi. #essielove #essiepartner pic.twitter.com/FuvP5QIX5y — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown was supporting his flawless wife who definitely stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

Creator Dan Fogelman kept busy snapping pics of his cast doing interviews.

Sterling and Chrissy shared some Big 3 love during the award show as they waited for their categories.

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.