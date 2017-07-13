Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

We were already pretty stoked about This Is Us returning for Season 2 this fall, but now there's even more cause to celebrate.

On Thursday, the Television Academy announced the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards and, unsurprisingly, our favorite new drama earned recognition in numerous major categories including Best Drama, making it the first broadcast show to be nominated in that category since The Good Wife in 2011.

In addition to vying for Best Drama, Sterling K. Brown and his TV dad Milo Ventimiglia will duke it out over Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. But honestly, they should probably just split the award in half a la Mean Girls.

Ron Cephas Jones' gut-wrenching performance as Randall's long-lost biological father William also earned him an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nomination and Chrissy Metz scooped up one for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

However, Mandy Moore was not nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. What gives?!

But the Television Academy did show some major love to This Is Us' guest cast. Brian Tyree Henry, Gerald McRaney and Denis O'Hare all scored nominations for Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

The behind-the-scenes crew also nabbed some much-deserved recognition with nods for casting, costumes and non-prosthetic makeup.

But if you thought you were excited about all the This Is Us Emmys love, you need to see the adorable reactions the cast shared on Twitter and Instagram!

Me and my two dads are going to the emmys! Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring us all (& my sister! 😁) #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/8ahak1fjqJ — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 13, 2017

So very proud of my #ThisIsUs cast and crew. A lot of Emmy noms for a lot of hard work. Couldn't be happier! Unbelievable!!! — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) July 13, 2017

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS. This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.

