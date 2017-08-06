NBC's family drama This is Us just lost one of its potential Emmys more than a month before the actual ceremony.

The show, which was originally nominated for a whopping 11 Emmy awards, has now had one of those nods revoked.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, the show's nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie was taken back after the Awards Committee of the TV Academy determined that the episode submitted for consideration -- the first season finale, "Moonshadow" -- didn't meet the category rules. Specifically, the category requires that 51 percent of the episode take place in the last 25 years, but the majority of "Moonshadow" takes place in flashback sequences set in the 1970s.

This is Us, NBC

According to Entertainment Weekly, House of Cards has been nominated in its place, which marks the seventh nomination for the Netflix series this year.

In a statement to EW, a Television Academy spokesperson said, "Having reviewed the 'Moonshadow' episode of This Is Us, the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified."

Fortunately for This Is Us, it still has 10 chances to go home with a prize at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17.