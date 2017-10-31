In the wake of Anthony Rapp's allegations that Kevin Spacey assaulted him when he was 14-years-old, Hollywood has been quick to distance itself from all things Spacey. Netflix announced the end of House of Cards (a decision that was apparently made before the news broke), Spacey's International Emmy Founders Award was revoked and MasterClass has closed enrollment on its Kevin Spacey online course. Now, This is Us has decided to distance itself from Spacey as well.

Tonight's episode was supposed to feature a mention of Kevin Spacey during a 2008 flashback to Kevin's (Justin Hartley) early days in Los Angeles, where he's struggling to find work as an actor. That struggle is made worse when he hears that his roommate has secured a role in a Kevin Spacey film.

In light of the recent scandal, Spacey's name has been omitted from this scene and it won't affect the plot.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.