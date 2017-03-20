It hasn't been that long since This Is Us concluded its first season, but there's about six months before we'll see the next chapter of the Pearsons' lives.

That, my friends, is a very, very long time when you're used to cathartically crying over the family's drama every week. How are you supposed to get through the hot summer months without your favorite show?! Luckily, TVGuide.com went to the source to find the best ways to help you deal with This Is Us withdrawal -- the cast.

We asked Ron Cephas Jones (William), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Chris Sullivan (Toby) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) how to get through this very tough time and they have some advice. Ventimiglia wants you to go outside and read a book, but the rest of the cast suggests revisiting the drama -- but there's a catch.

All of Season 1 is available on Hulu, but if you binge-watch all 18 episodes then you'll finish them long before the fall premiere gets here. You have to space it out so the episodes last until at least September. The good thing is that there are probably a few things you missed on your first watch through, so another go round will have you up to speed and ready to jump in when Season 2 returns.

We wish you the best of luck.