The This Is Us cast is going to make you cry again, but this time out of jealousy.

Turns out being on a hit show can be quite lucrative, and because the NBC drama made such a huge splash last season, 20th Century Fox -- which produces the series -- and NBC gave the cast a nice present. Lots and lots of cash.

The studio and network rolled out the Brink's trucks and gave the This Is Us cast members $250,000 bonuses, according to Entertainment Weekly. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown were singled out by name as recipients, as were "their costars." It is unknown how much the actors make per episode.

The raise could be seen as a gesture of good will, or it can be seen as buttering the cast up for when the inevitable contract negotiations begin. Either way, given the success of the show -- it was the highest-rated new series and was the first network series to earn an Emmy nomination for Best Drama in six years -- the raises were well deserved.

Now go blow it all on a Ferrari, Justin Hartley! In other news, I got excited when I found a quarter in a puddle!

This Is Us returns for its second season Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.