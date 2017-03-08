Now Playing Chrissy Metz Wants to Be On The Biggest Loser

While there's definitely not a villain on This Is Us -- unless you want to get all metaphysical and say time is the villain on This Is Us -- the show has something pretty darn close in Miguel.

Played by Jon Huertas in both flashback scenes, where he's the supportive best friend of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), and in present-day scenes, where he's the (gasp!) husband of Jack's widow Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Miguel is a controversial figure within the Pearson family and the fandom alike.

However, according to Ventimiglia, Moore, and creator-slash-showrunner Dan Fogelman himself, we'll all be loving Miguel as much as Jack and Rebecca do, as soon as we open our hearts and give the old geezer a chance.

"Miguel, I think, is starting the long, slow path to redemption," Fogelman revealed to Variety. "The biggest magic trick we can ever pull off as writers is getting viewers invested in that Rebecca/Miguel relationship. I think if we can ever get people to a degree rooting for that, that will be a magic trick for this show. He's such a good guy and such a wonderful actor."

Moore agreed, adding that she thinks people "will start to turn a corner on Miguel," but it "may not be a full on shift into acceptance with him" until "Season 2, or maybe Season 3."

"But your heart beats for him [now]," Ventimiglia added.

Scenes like the emotional conversation between Justin Hartley's Kevin -- who is easily Miguel's greatest living nemesis -- and Miguel in "Jack Pearson's Son" have, indeed, helped viewers' hearts beat just a little bit more for Miguel.

Yet while Chrissy Metz (Kate) argues that "anyone can be redeemed," Sterling K. Brown (Randall) is slightly more realistic when it comes to the hurdles This Is Us writers must pass in order to make viewers root for a man who married his dead best friend's wife.

"I will oftentimes tease Jon and Mandy on set; 'when people find out the history of how you guys got together, that's got to be gold,'" Brown explained. "It's got to be perfect. Because ... if it looks like anybody was doing Gertrude and Claudius [from Hamlet] ... Huertas will never come back from that. But I think there's potential and hope for people to be like, 'Miguel's not so bad.'"

Well, if Sophie can forgive Kevin ... then we guess we'll give poor old Miguel a shot.

