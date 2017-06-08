Now Playing This Is Us: Everything We Know About Season 2

Last night, This Is Us held a For Your Consideration event for Emmy voters in Los Angeles. There was a panel discussion with the show's lead actors and creator Dan Fogelman, but the absolute highlight came when Brian Tyree Henry, who guest-starred on Season 1's unforgettable "Memphis" episode, came out and performed his song "We Can Always Come Back to This."

Henry appeared on "Memphis" as William's (Ron Cephas Jones) musician cousin Ricky and performed the original song by This Is Us composer Siddhartha Khosla and Chris Pierce. Henry was part of the original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, so he can really sing, and he absolutely crushed it with his soulful performance of "We Can Always Come Back to This," which comes to us here via Vulture.

Henry's acting and musical talent is also on display in the FX series Atlanta, which may net him a Comedy Supporting Actor Emmy nomination.