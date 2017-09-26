The Pearsons are currently TV"s favorite family, and it's not hard to understand why.

This Is Us became a phenomenon last fall because viewers across the country, and maybe even the world, love to sit down each week and watch this family be just that -- a family. Sure, they fight and they make huge mistakes and hurt each other, but at the end of the day this is a group of people that love each other very much. In the world's current social climate, that's a comforting thing to tune in to.

When and How to Watch the This Is Us Season 2 Premiere

We're getting ready for a second season of unique Pearson heartbreak, but before we boost Kleenex's stock price, we want to relive some of the best Pearson family moments that made our hearts melt during our first outing with the family. From the twins bonding on a bathroom floor to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) celebrating his newfound cousins Oprah-style, these are the most heartwarming family moments This Is Us has gifted us.

We expect a lot more from the Big Three and their parents in episodes to come.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.