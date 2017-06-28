Now Playing This Is Us Cast Tells Us Which Season 1 Scenes Made Them Cry

Information about This Is Us Season 2 is still thin on the ground -- and info on Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia's) death even thinner -- but we do know that we'll be seeing a lot more of Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).

Both actors have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2, TVLine reports, where they had before just been recurring characters.

Sophie and Kevin's (Justin Hartley) relationship was just starting to get back on track before he went to pursue a new movie deal, which had us worried Sophie might fade into the background after that. The news that Breckenridge is now a regular puts that suspicion to rest, which can only mean good things for Kevin.

This Is Us: 7 Times Randall and Beth Gave Us Relationship Goals

Also, can we get a Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Sophie scene up in here? These girls were best friends at one point, right?

As for Miguel, we always new he'd be a centerpiece in Season 2. Sometime after Jack's death, Miguel and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) got together and are now married in the present, which is a story we've been dying to see since Episode 2 revealed that little twist.

This Is Us returns this fall on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.