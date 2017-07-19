Now Playing The X-Files Renewed for 10 More Episodes

It looks like a fan favorite is heading back to The X-Files.

Mitch Pileggi will reprise his role as Walter Skinner for Season 11, Deadline reports. A valuable friend to Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson), the FBI's assistant director has been a part of the series since Season 1, so we're excited to him coming back to help them with their supernatural investigations.

Some of our favorite writers are also returning, including Darin Morgan, who wrote Season 10's "Mulder & Scully Meet the Were-Monster;" James Wong, who wrote "Founder's Mutation; and Glen Morgan, who wrote "Home Again."

They'll have more room to work with this time around since the show has been ordered for 10 additional episodes -- four more than last season.

Filming for The X-Files begins this summer and the show is expected to return to Fox sometime during the 2017-2018 season.