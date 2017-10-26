In an interview with Yahoo earlier this week, The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero teased that a character fans probably thought was dead will be making their return to the show in the second episode of Season 8. Here are six possibilities for who it might be, on a likelihood scale of 1-5 BRAAAINS.

1. Some Random Dude. It's possible that it'll just be some Savior who we'll see and be like "oh yeah, that guy." 3 BRAAAINS

2. Sherry. Dwight (Austin Amelio)'s wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) went missing last season, so she might be making her expected return a little earlier than usual. But we don't really think she's dead. 1 BRAAAINS

3. Duane. Morgan (Lennie James) said his son Duane (Adrian Kali Turner) is dead, eaten by his own mother, but it happened off-screen, and you can never be sure of a Walking Dead death until you see the body. 2 BRAAAINS

4. Heath. Another character who went missing in Season 7. Like Sherry, Heath (Corey Hawkins) probably isn't dead. And we're pretty sure if he's coming back it won't be this season. 1 BRAAAINS

5. Paula. This prominent Savior played by Alicia Witt died in Season 6 in one of the Savior outposts, which the gang are returning to in "The Damned." She might be skulking around in walker form. Seems like a lot of work for Alicia Witt with not a lot of return on investment, though. 2 BRAAAINS

6. Morales. This dude, played by Juan Pareja, was with the group in Atlanta way back in Season 1. He opted not to go with the rest of them to the CDC, and he and his wife and kid set out for Birmingham in search of family. Rick gave him a box of bullets and a walkie-talkie and told him to call if he ever needs help. He never did. It's reasonable to assume he died, but we didn't see it happen, so there's a definite chance he's out there. It's a small world, and getting smaller every day. 5 BRAAAINS

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.