The first half of The Walking Dead Season 7 wrapped back in December. That's so long ago it feels like it was before the zombie apocalypse, so you might need a refresher on where everything left off before the second half premieres on Sunday.

Since the story of Season 7B will be how various communities band together to fight Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, the best way to organize the threads is by where we left off in each community.

So without further ado, this is what you need to know to get caught up before the midseason premiere.

Alexandria

Alexandria was starting to adjust to life under Negan's thumb when the boss showed up to put the fear of God back into Rick (Andrew Lincoln). He gutted Spencer (Austin Nichols) like a fish, and in the commotion Rosita (Christian Serratos) shot at him with the bullet Eugene (Josh McDermitt) made for her. She missed her target and hit his beloved baseball bat Lucille instead. Negan had Olivia (Ann Mahoney) killed in retaliation and took Eugene hostage, since Alexandria is not allowed to have guns and having a guy around who can make ammo makes that rule too easy to break. He increased the debt Alexandria owes with the intention of demoralizing them further, but really, all he's done is steel Rick's resolve to fight back. And that fight is what 7B is going to be all about.

The other important thing that happened near Alexandria late last season was Rick and Aaron's (Ross Marquand) discovery of a houseboat stocked with supplies. Somebody in boots was watching them as they paddled out to the boat, and later that same pair of boots was watching from the woods outside of Alexandria's gates. Those boots are foreshadowing yet another new community that we'll meet this season.

The Sanctuary

Things are not perfect in Negan's house. His prisoner Daryl (Norman Reedus) escaped and killed one of his men. His wives are unhappy with him, especially Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Sherry's ex-husband Dwight (Austin Amelio), one of Negan's top lieutenants, is showing signs of dissatisfaction, too. They have a history of rebellion, so Negan has to keep a close eye on them. Other than that, though, it's pretty much business as usual collecting tithes from surrounding communities and terrorizing his own subjects with extreme corporal punishment.

Hilltop

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) have been staying at this agricultural community, much to the displeasure of Hilltop's sniveling leader Gregory (Xander Berkeley). Daryl made it to Hilltop with the help of kung-fu master Jesus (Tom Payne), and soon they were all joined by Rick and friends, who came to the colony to try to secure Hilltop's help in the fight against Negan. They're probably not going to get it, because Gregory's a worm who's still bitter and scared about the failure to kill Negan that got them all in this mess to begin with, so it's looking like there may be a regime change that installs Maggie as leader somewhere down the line.

The Kingdom

Morgan (Lennie James) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are living at this peaceful colony ruled over by the enigmatic King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). The thing about Ezekiel, though, is that he's keeping his protection racket with the Saviors secret from his subjects, and he wants to keep it that way to preserve the peace. Joining the fight would mess up his good thing, which rankles his right-hand man Richard (Karl Makinen), who wants Morgan and Carol to convince Ezekiel to join a fight they don't want to fight. All Carol wants is to be left alone.

Oceanside

Tara (Alanna Masterson) stumbled on this all-female off-the-grid colony after she got separated from Heath (Corey Hawkins), who may or may not be dead. The women of Oceanside used to be in a different place, but after a conflict with Negan ended with the Saviors massacring all their men, they packed up and fled. Negan doesn't know where they are now, and they want to keep it that way. When she left, Tara swore not to tell anyone about Oceanside, but that's probably going to change, because Oceanside has guns.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.