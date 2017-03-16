Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

In the second half of The Walking Dead Season 7, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang have been planning an offensive against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. They're working carefully and quietly so as to not arise suspicion.

But somebody's definitely going to mess it up.

It could be Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who might have switched his allegiance from Alexandria to the Sanctuary, unbeknownst to his friends who might be trying to rescue him. If anyone from Alexandria tries to include him in their plans, he might snitch.

It could be Morgan (Lennie James), whose mental state is deteriorating. He could do something really reckless without realizing how dangerous it is because he's reverted to his feral form.

Sonequa Martin-Green and Christian Serratos, The Walking Dead

Or it could be Sashita, a.k.a. Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Rosita (Christian Serratos), who are on an extracurricular suicide mission to take out Negan, and there's no way that's going to turn out well. They're probably going to get captured -- or worse.

Chances are, we'll be saying "good-bye" to one of these characters by the season finale.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.