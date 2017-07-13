Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

Stuntman John Bernecker was seriously injured on the Georgia set of The Walking Dead on Wednesday when he fell 30 feet and hit his head on a concrete floor, Deadline reports.

Bernecker was transported by helicopter to Atlanta Medical Center, where he's being treated in the intensive care unit.

Bernecker's IMDb page lists nearly 100 credits as a stunt performer on movies and shows shot in the South, including Black Panther, Claws, Logan and Get Out, as well as other AMC shows including TURN and Into the Badlands.

According to a report from a loved one on social media, Bernecker's injury is severe.

"John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us," his partner Jennifer Cocker wrote on Facebook. "THIS ISNT FAIR."

TV Guide has reached out to AMC for comment.