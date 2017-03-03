Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Walking Dead is a show about family, so it always needs parents.

For a long time, the administrative and procreative parenting duties were split between stressed-out single dad Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and hope-for-the-future couple Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

In Season 6, though, Rick found his first real partner since his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) died in Michonne (Danai Gurira). Then Glenn died in the Season 7 premiere and left Maggie a widow. And so Richonne has emerged as the core couple -- the patriarch and matriarch of Alexandria.

But The Walking Dead is also a show about loss, so the odds of Rick and Michonne having a long, happy life together are slim.

Things are really good for them right now. They're finally on the same page about fighting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), they're raising Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Judith together, and they're in that phase of their relationship where they can't keep their hands off each other. The "levity" Andrew Lincoln promised for Rick can best be seen when he's with Michonne.

But just as Glenn and Maggie were constantly getting split up, Rick and Michonne will inevitably go in different directions again. Nothing gold can stay.

Will the pressures of rebuilding society pull them apart? Will someone else come between them? Will Michonne fall victim to the infamous Rick Grimes kiss of death? We'll see.

