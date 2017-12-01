Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

The Walking Dead is all about survival... but can't it also be about getting some?

It's no secret that The Walking Dead's head Heapster Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) has the hots for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). She straight-up propositioned him last season before she betrayed him and shot him in the hip. But since Rick is over the betrayal and the shooting, she's back on her B.S. this week with her lust for our hero.

And now that she's got him in a (literally) nakedly vulnerable position, she'll try to leverage his offer for the Heapsters to join him in the fight against the Saviors into a glimpse at pickle Rick. The question is, will Rick go along for the sake of victory or will he reject this indecent proposal and put his life at risk?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.