By now everyone knows that war -- a big one -- is coming to The Walking Dead in Season 8 as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) leads his group and the new alliance with the neighboring communities in a unified front against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

But you can't just march into war willy-nilly! No way, man! You have to fire up the troops, and that all starts with a great speech.

Fortunately, even though Rick doesn't know how to correctly pronounce his son's name, one of Rick's strengths is speaking eloquently on all matters of war and survival. We get a taste of it in this exclusive teaser of The Walking Dead's eighth season, which begins on Sunday, Oct. 22 on AMC.

"The world is ours... by right," Rick says to his troops in the video above (pop it up in full screen for the full effect). Those are words that have us hyped up for battle, but if you look at the faces of his friends in the video, they don't seem so sure. It really underlines exactly what they've gotten themselves into. They know they have to fight Negan, but they also know that it's going to suck. Not everyone is going to make it out alive from this war.

Luckily, Rick has a really solid second-in-command in Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who offers up her own bit of advice and emphasizes working together and having faith in their fellow soldiers. And maybe not-so-coincidentally, the tone of the teaser changes immediately with everyone pointing guns and blowing things up. Is Maggie ready to take over the mantle of leader?

The Walking Dead returns for Season 8 on Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.