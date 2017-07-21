Season 8 of The Walking Dead is still months away, but it's become somewhat of an annual tradition for the AMC zombie drama to showcase some new footage of the upcoming season at Comic-Con. This year was no different, as fans packed the San Diego Convention Center's Hall H for a first look at Season 8. And you know what? It was awesome.

The meat of Season 8 is the growing war between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group against bat boy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his bullying Saviors. That's exactly what we got.

The trailer opens with a scene all in black, as Negan says, "I hope you've got your s---ing pants on... Because you... Are about to s--- your pants." We see hero shots of Rick, Carol, Carl, Morgan, Maggie... A shot of Ezekiel from the back. Daryl drinks a sip of water. Tara points a gun and says, "bang." The otherwise silent scenes ratchet up the tension with repeated percussive music, as on one side a convoy gathers, and on the other side is Rick's group.

"When I first met him, Jesus said my world was going to get a whole lot bigger," Rick says. "That bigger world is ours, by right."

Then rock music starts jamming as Daryl causes multiple explosions, Shiva roars, Negan bangs Lucille, and the whole gang fights back. And then at the end, there's a tease familiar to comic book fans. Rick's cane is seen in a shot, and then a quick scene of old Rick -- which in the books happens years in the future.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.