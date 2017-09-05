The Walking Dead is a show about survival. Every episode is at its core about how Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his people survive this week. That's why so much of the dialogue is about survival, to the exclusion of almost anything else. It's rare that anyone talks about anything nonessential to survival, like music or celebrity gossip or what their lives were like before the zombie apocalypse. But according to the Season 8 synopsis, which came out Tuesday, all that stuff that makes up life beyond just survival will finally start to seep in.

"Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it's not enough," the synopsis reads. "They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live."

Right? Life is to be enjoyed, not endured. Some folks are definitely going to die, but what better cause is there to die for than freedom?

Here's the full synopsis, via Uproxx:

"Last season, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. Feeling powerless under Negan's rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But seeing that Negan couldn't be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough fire power to contest the Saviors. This season, Rick brings "All Out War" to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless -- but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive. Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it's not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom -- Negan and the Saviors' grip on this world may finally be coming to an end."

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.