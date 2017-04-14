No matter what happens on The Walking Dead, there's always going to be one evergreen question: Who dies next?

Season 8 is still about six months away, but it's never too early to start speculating about who's going to get zombified -- or even who won't be, since almost any character could die at any moment.

Here are two people and one animal who may not make it past Season 8.

Lennie James, The Walking Dead

1. Morgan

Morgan (Lennie James) seems doomed, partially because the show doesn't seem to know what to do with him and partially because his storyline seems to be moving that way. He's been a hero, then he's snapped, then he's been a hero again, and now he's seemingly on the verge of snapping again. It's time for the show to end his story by giving him a warrior's death. Plus he's been symbolically paired with Carol (Melissa McBride) since he returned, and when The Walking Dead has a pair, it must be broken.

Khary Payton and Shiva, The Walking Dead

2. Shiva

King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) beloved tiger was the MVP of the Season 7 finale, but she may not survive the war. She meets her tragic demise in the comics and it becomes a turning point in the war. There's no real reason to expect otherwise on the show.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

3. Negan

Negan actually doesn't die in the comics, but that might change on the show. In the comics, Rick makes a speech about the necessity of rebuilding civilization instead of fighting, to which Negan surprisingly agrees. And then Rick slits his throat. He survives and becomes Rick's prisoner. That could happen at the end of the All Out War story on the show, or the writers could switch it up and actually kill him. It might depend on whether or not Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants to pop up every now and then to mess with people's heads in a jail cell.

We'll find out if we're right when The Walking Dead returns for Season 8 this fall.