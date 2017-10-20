Now Playing The Walking Dead: Why Maggie Is the Best Leader

The Walking Dead Season 8 drops Sunday, Oct. 22, and AMC is giving fans a treat the Friday before by sharing a big chunk of the cold open ahead of the premiere.

The three-minute clip from Episode 100 starts with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) praying at Glenn and Abraham's graves and apparently imagining himself in the future. The Alexandrians and the people from the Kingdom are gathered at Hilltop preparing to fire the first salvo in the war against the Saviors. They're armoring cars and making weapons. Daryl (Norman Reedus) gives Dwight (Austin Amelio) a heads-up. Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are directing a horde of walkers.

And then Rick gives a motivational speech to his troops about how the world is theirs by right that ends where Rick started Season 7: vowing to personally kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

This isn't the full cold open -- Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) have their say, too -- so you'll have to tune in for the rest of it.

Check it out:

GET YOUR FIRST LOOK at the Season 8 cold open. Tune in for the full premiere event this Sunday 9/8C #TWD pic.twitter.com/5UKjbQt1Fz — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 20, 2017

This is the second scene from the premiere released so far; a series premiere-referencing clip was screened at New York Comic Con.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.