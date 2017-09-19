In case you forgot, The Walking Dead's latest bit of key art is here to remind you that Season 8 will be "All Out War."

AMC released the image Tuesday, which soon will be emblazoned on billboards and buses across this preapocaylptic nation. And it'll look good there -- it's epic. It shows slightly digitally-rendered versions of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang in battle pose. Daryl (Norman Reedus) has his crossbow. Michonne (Danai Gurira) has her katana. Rosita (Christian Serratos) has a gun and a knife. Shiva has her teeth. Morgan (Lennie James) has his stick. They're all superimposed in front of giant letters promising "ALL OUT WAR." The poster is a little bit reminiscent of the grand, crowded paintings of military scenes you see in the Met or the Smithsonian.

"This year, Rick brings 'All Out War' to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his forces," according to AMC's official synopsis. "The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless -- but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive."

Check it out:

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c.