First the bad news: this behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and creative team of The Walking Dead doesn't contain any new footage that we haven't already seen in the Season 8 trailer. But the good news is that that Season 8 footage still looks so, so nice and the new commentary from the likes of Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is getting me more excited than ever.

We already knew the war against the Saviors was going to be intense, but now it sounds like we should expect a lot of casualties. "Anybody that's willing to take on such a formidable opposition has to be willing to lose their life," says Lincoln in the exclusive video. "And that's a cause worth dying for."

"This season is gonna bring a lot of action. We are in all out war," says Morgan, who knows that his character is probably at the top of many viewers' hit list."I think this year, fans probably wanna see Negan get a little bit of his a-- kicked," he adds. "Do I think it's gonna happen? No. No one's gonna get Negan."

Everything You Need to Know About The Walking Dead Season 8

But King Ezekiel has other ideas. "Everybody from Alexandria to the Hilltop to the Kingdom are damn well gonna try," says Khary Payton. "And it's gonna be fun watching them try."

"The general consensus [from the fans] seems to be about 98 percent 'please, could you kill Negan?'" Lincoln says, before confirming that Rick is still out for revenge for what Negan did to Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).

"Will Negan get his?" Morgan wonders. "I don't know. I'm still sittin' here in front of you right now."

I, for one, can't wait to see Rick try.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.