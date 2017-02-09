The Walking Dead finally returns for the second half of Season 7 on Sunday, and with it comes answers for questions left hanging from the midseason finale: When will Rick (Andrew Lincoln) meet King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and his tiger? Who was that mysterious spy in the boots? Is the show going to lighten up and stop being such a bummer all the time?

We have the answers -- or at least educated guesses -- in this episode of Dead Inside.

Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln and Chandler Riggs, The Walking Dead

The cast swears that the second half of Season 7 will be lighter and more action-packed than the bleak first half.

"There's a lot more levity, if you can believe that, than you've ever seen before in Mr. Grimes," Lincoln said last month, while Norman Reedus said that he's excited the gang's back together.

It's not about to turn into a comedy, but it's going to be more fun.

Rick's meeting with Ezekiel is going to happen in the premiere. After being on the sidelines for most of the first half, Ezekiel is going to be around a lot more in the second.

The person in the boots is a scout from a new community of junkyard dwellers. Little is known about them, since they have no comics counterpart, but it's a safe bet to predict they're going to play a big part in the fight against the Saviors.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.