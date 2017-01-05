Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

AMC released promo photos teasing the second half of Season 7 of The Walking Dead. They're vague to the point of being nonsensical, but that's not going to stop us from speculating on what they might mean.







This Pompeii'd dead body could be a callback to the Saviors Dwight (Austin Amelio) torched when he was trying to escape from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) back in Season 6.

Aww, rubber duckies! I guess that rumored levity is real after all. The Walking Dead's going cute!







Someone's going to die, if you can believe that.







This looks like that scene from Children of Men. Maybe The Walking Dead is going to get its social commentary on!







Maybe Bicycle Girl is coming back!







I got nothing for this one, sorry. This is just a photo of a lantern.







People are going to be pointing guns. It is what it is.







Is this a bomb? Not sure about this.







That's not blood, that's spaghetti sauce from when Negan made a mess in Rick's kitchen in the midseason finale.







Peanuts! I guess they're going back to Georgia where they started.







Oh, this is dynamite. Something's going to blow up.







Looks like Carol (Melissa McBride) is going to be baking with foraged nuts again.







Wow, the cantaloupes! I can't believe they're doing the cantaloupe scene! That's the grossest scene from the comics and I don't know how they're going to pull that off. Just kidding, there's no cantaloupe scene. This is just a photo of cantaloupes. Unless it means Gallagher is joining the cast to smash fruit/heads.





There's probably a severed zombie head under there.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.