In the first half of Season 7, The Walking Dead went crazy introducing new locations. There was the Kingdom, over which Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and his tiger preside; the Sanctuary, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors' grim fortress; and Oceanside, an off-the-grid colony inhabited only by women.

And now, judging from a new photo from the second half of the season released by Entertainment Weekly, there may be yet another new location entering the fray. The world just keeps getting bigger.

The photo shows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) standing in front of a pile of junk. Two women and a man are behind him, looking on as he talks to a person with their back to the camera. The person looks to be a young woman with a very cool, punky jacket. The camera is looking over a sixth person's shoulder.

The Walking Dead executive producer Scott Gimple won't confirm anything that's happening in the photo, telling EW: "I'm just going to say that Rick is going to meet this person and/or persons pretty quickly. The answers are just around the heap. I cannot wait for people to meet this character and to see this actor. There is some formidable fun coming up."

We've learned that this scene takes place in the second episode of Season 7B. Maybe the Junkyard is another location, like Hilltop and Kingdom, that Rick is visiting to try to recruit people in the fight against Negan.

I could see the wearer of that very cool jacket also donning the spiderweb boots we saw on the feet of that mystery onlooker spotted in the midseason finale. That seems like a cohesive aesthetic.

But I guess we'll have to wait until the premiere to know for sure.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.