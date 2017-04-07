Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Walking Dead Season 7's Most Memorable Moments in (More Than) One Minute

The Walking Dead's seventh season had its ups (the finale was pretty tight) and downs (remember Tara [Alanna Masterson] in Oceanside? I don't!), but it consistently delivered memorable moments both in its action set pieces and character interactions.

In Season 7, we got to know Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) a lot better, though he's still plenty inscrutable -- for example, we still don't know why he leans back all the time. We also met new communities at the Kingdom, the junkyard and Oceanside, who all played pivotal roles in the effort against Negan and the Saviors.

Pollyanna McIntosh and Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

We said goodbye to some old friends, like Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), whose brutal deaths in the season premiere set up the whole season; Spencer (Austin Nichols), whose figurative gutlessness became literal; and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), who was alive when she went into a coffin and undead when she came out.

Relive all those moments and more in 1:13.

The Walking Dead returns for Season 8 this fall on AMC.