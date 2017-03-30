Now Playing The Walking Dead: Three Things We Need to See in the Season 7 Finale

Season 7 of The Walking Dead will come to a close Sunday, and with it comes the official start to the war between the Saviors and the Alexandrians and their allies.

It promises to be an action-packed hour, since much of it is coming directly from some of the comic series' most exciting moments.

But the show is not the comic, so we know in broad strokes what is probably going to happen, but not how and what's going to change.

Here are three things we need to see happen.

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

1. Sasha joins Abe and Tyreese

It's been coming for awhile, and now it's upon us: Sonequa Martin-Green is leaving The Walking Dead for spacier pastures on Star Trek: Discovery, which means Sasha is going to die. We think she's going to swallow some poison pills and then scare her friends when they find out she's zombified.

2. Catch THIS tiger by the toe

One of the all-time great moments in The Walking Dead comic is when King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) tiger interrupts Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when he's about to crack someone's head open. Negan has a lineup of potential victims just like he did in the Season 6 finale, only this time he gets attacked by a tiger just before he's about to kill someone as Ezekiel and his soldiers from the Kingdom arrive to save the day. It's about time we see Shiva in action.

3. Michonne gets a fake-out death

Another comics moment that could happen in the finale is a fake-out death involving Michonne (Danai Gurira). In the comic, Michonne's analogue is up in a tower sniping Saviors during the battle that breaks out after Shiva chomps Negan. A Savior gets up there with her, and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) sees someone fall out of the tower to their death. On the show, he'll think it's Michonne, and he'll be very upset. The audience will know Michonne isn't dead, but Rick won't, and the show will go out on the cliffhanger that Rick thinks that his queen has died.

Hopefully the show won't do this, as it's overused both the fake-out death and the cheap cliffhanger in the past, but it's a possibility.

The Walking Dead's Season 7 finale airs Sunday, April 2 at 9/8c on AMC.