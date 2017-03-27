



The Walking Dead has spent the second half of Season 7 setting up a war between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors and the communities under Negan's thumb, and in the finale, they're finally going to ship out.

One of those communities is the Kingdom, run by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who after a period of resistance has finally agreed to join the fight after the eye-opening death of one of the Kingdom's favorite sons. We thought that young man's death had also spurred Morgan (Lennie James) back into battle mode, but in this sneak peek released by AMC, it seems like Morgan is having second thoughts about joining Ezekiel. Morgan is a loner, so he probably wants to go off and fight on his own. But Ezekiel knows how valuable Morgan is, and he's giving him a motivational speech to persuade him to ride with the Kingdom.

Lennie James and Khary Payton, The Walking Dead

"Join us on this journey to create an alliance," Ezekiel says. "Fight with us, and we shall defeat them, so that no one will suffer their capricious malevolence ever again."

Is Morgan going to join? Probably. Carol (Melissa McBride) has. She's put down her commitment to non-violence and picked up her assault rifle.

The Walking Dead's Season 7 finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.