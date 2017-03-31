Now Playing The Walking Dead: Three Things We Need to See in the Season 7 Finale

I think the chef at the Sanctuary may have worked at an IHOP before the zombie apocalypse.

EW has a deleted scene from this Sunday's Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead in which Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brings breakfast-in-cell to his favorite prisoner Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). The well-plated meal features a pancake face with a smile made of blueberries. Awww!

"Welcome to the first day of the rest of your life, Sasha," he says. "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life" is the title of the episode, so it's kind of odd that the titular line got cut. In fact, it's kind of odd that the whole scene got cut, since it feels pretty important.

Negan also previews for her what he has in mind for the residents of Alexandria, who he knows are plotting against him.

"You are going to help me make sure that things get back on track today," he says. "You are smart, hot as hell, dignified as s--- and you don't suffer one goddamn fool. No one's going to want to watch you die. I don't want to see that. So you don't have to. But someone does. Maybe a couple others, tops. But not you. And not most people. We are going to help solve some s---!"

If a scene this solid got deleted, the season finale better be tight like a tiger.

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale airs Sunday, April 2 at 9/8c on AMC.