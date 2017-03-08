Now Playing The Walking Dead: Are Rick and Michonne Going to Split?

The Walking Dead is halfway through Season 7B, so thoughts are turning toward the finale, which will air April 2nd.

TVLine asked showrunner Scott Gimple about what to expect in the finale, and Gimple said that it won't be anywhere near as claustrophobically brutal as the Season 6 closer. The relative optimism at the end of Season 7 compared to Season 6 can even be seen in the finales' titles -- Season 6 was "Last Day on Earth," while Season 7 is "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life."

"[Season 6's finale] was the noose tightening and things getting darker and darker," he said "This season's finale has darkness and light, real horrific moments, betrayal, and real moments of beauty, redemption, love and friendship. It's sort of the panoply of human and Walking Dead experience."

Scott Gimple and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

That being said, of course people are going to die: "Well, there are losses," Gimple said. Things are going to get "more intense" and "heartbreaking."

Major characters always die in Walking Dead season finales, and it sounds like this season isn't going to be an exception.

Who do you think will have their last day on Earth in the Season 7 finale?