

If you've ever wanted to see what The Walking Dead would look like as a stop motion comedy, here's your chance.

Adult Swim's long-running animated sketch show Robot Chicken has released a trailer and set an Oct. 8 premiere date for its Walking Dead crossover special called The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who's Walking. The half-hour special will feature the voices of a big chunk of AMC's megahit zombie show's current and former cast, including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Steven Yeun, Sarah Wayne Callies, and more. Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will also lend his voice, and Breckin Meyer will also be among the cast.

The Walking Dead's creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Scott Gimple will be working on the special behind the scenes, along with Robot Chicken's executive producers Seth Green and Matthew Senreich and John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner.

Robot Chicken has done two trilogies of pop culture-skewering specials, one about Star Wars and one about DC Comics. So maybe this Walking Dead special will be the first of three.

The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who's Walking premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at midnight on Adult Swim.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.